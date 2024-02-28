Dr. Schär Marble Cake

Dr. Schär, a leading brand for gluten-free food products, introduces its newest addition, Marble Cake. Made with a premium blend of fresh ingredients, the classic treat combines a light and airy texture with decadent cocoa swirls, making it the perfect indulgence for any occasion, according to the company. The Marble Cake is shelf-stable and ready to eat and share, adding an extra layer of convenience to its appeal. It comes with a suggested retail price of $5.99.