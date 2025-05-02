Fully cooked Duck Sticks from Pekin duck supplier Joe Jurgielewicz & Son Ltd. are now available in individually wrapped packaging with a center hole punch, making them a great option for convenience stores looking to offer customers new snacking options, according to the company. They are crafted from 100% duck meat, a source of high-quality protein and essential nutrients such as iron, B vitamins, zinc, vitamin E, niacin and selenium. Duck Sticks are available in three flavors: Original, Sweet Heat and a l’Orange. The product can be purchased in boxes of 12 or a sampler pack of 18 that contains six 1-ounce sticks of each flavor.