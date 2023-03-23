General Mills Convenience introduced a new flavor of Dunkaroos, Triple Chocolate, hitting convenience store shelves this month. The new variety features chocolate cookies, chocolate frosting and chocolate chips. Also available with vanilla cookies featuring vanilla frosting and rainbow sprinkles, Dunkaroos come individually packaged in a single-serve tray with a suggested retail price of $1.99.

To coincide with the launch, the company kicked off the Dunkaroos Convenience Store Sweepstakes, giving basketball fans a chance to win exclusive Dunkaroos-branded, basketball-themed merchandise. From now to May 28, c-store consumers can enter to win a Dunkaroos grand prize featuring an exclusive Dunkaroos jersey, a limited-edition Dunkaroos basketball and a one-year supply of Dunkaroos. Ten additional winners will win a prize pack of Dunkaroos branded items including a sweatshirt, a T-shirt, a tumbler, sunglasses and a multipack of Dunkaroos. To participate in the sweepstakes for a chance to win, consumers can buy a Dunkaroos product to obtain a product code or log on to www.DunkSweeps.com to submit a registration form.