Dunnhumby AI-Powered Assortment Solution

Predictive analytics can provide hyper-localized ordering plans for each store in a retailer's footprint.
Dunnhumby introduces its next-generation, AI-powered assortment solution. The tool enables retailers to deliver hyper-localized assortments tailored to the unique preferences of their customer base, alongside a new integrated planogram tool that can assist in optimizing layout and facings based on customer behavior insights. The end-to-end solution also can potentially increase efficiency by enabling collaborative input from multiple teams throughout the assortment process, as well as employing predictive analytics to quantify which products should be selected for which stores.

