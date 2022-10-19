Duro Tamper-Evident Bags

Duro, a Novolex brand, is introducing Load & Fold Shopping Bags and Load & Seal Shopping Bags, tamper-evident paper bags that offer more secure transport and deliveries for restaurants and retailers. The bags feature a wide opening for easy loading, a flat bottom to keep items secure and sturdy paper twist handles for easy and reliable carrying, according to Novolex. The Load & Fold bags offer an upscale folded top security option using a customer-supplied branded label or other adhesive to seal the bag. The Load & Seal bags offer a built-in tamper-evident adhesive strip to securely seal the bag. Load & Fold and Load & Seal Shopping Bags come in a variety of popular sizes and can be branded with advertising and logos.