Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) introduces DX Promote Auto, a managed media service that provides fueling and convenience retailers with advertising content to display on the DFS Anthem UX platform. The service provides access to a dedicated team that manages and creates custom, site-specific advertising, short-form infotainment, national promotions and major oil content, potentially giving retailers more time to prioritize the supervision of daily operations. To ensure retailers receive their preferred content, DFS additionally includes a customer intake form for banner ads on a quarterly basis, allowing operators to select content based on relevance and value. DX Promote Auto has already rolled out at select U.S. fuel stations, with continued expansion planned for the near future.