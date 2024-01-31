DX Promote Auto

The program provides fueling retailers with customizable advertising content for display on their DFS Anthem UX platforms.
DX Promote Auto dashboard screencaps

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) introduces DX Promote Auto, a managed media service that provides fueling and convenience retailers with advertising content to display on the DFS Anthem UX platform. The service provides access to a dedicated team that manages and creates custom, site-specific advertising, short-form infotainment, national promotions and major oil content, potentially giving retailers more time to prioritize the supervision of daily operations. To ensure retailers receive their preferred content, DFS additionally includes a customer intake form for banner ads on a quarterly basis, allowing operators to select content based on relevance and value. DX Promote Auto has already rolled out at select U.S. fuel stations, with continued expansion planned for the near future. 

Other Popular Products

DX Promote Auto

DX Promote Auto dashboard screencaps

Lemon Perfect Water

Lemon Perfect Water in large bottles

BIC Special Edition Neon Lighters

BIC Special Edition Neon Lighters

For More Details

Visit Product Website
512-484-4259

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds