Eco-Products Compostable Cutlery

Novalex introduces the newest Eco-Products line: compostable cutlery made from Forest Stewardship Council certified birch wood, which ensures that the wood comes from responsibly managed forests that provide environmental, social and economic benefits. The wooden spoons, forks and knives feature a user-friendly design with a ridge in the handle for a stronger grip and extra durability, according to the maker. The compostable cutlery line includes 6.5-inch knives, forks and spoons that can be used for hot or cold foods. They can be purchased bulk unwrapped, individually wrapped, or wrapped as part of a kit. The utensils also have CMA-S (substrate acceptance) from the Composting Manufacturing Alliance.