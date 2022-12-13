Eco-Products Compostable Straws

Eco-Products unveiled a new line of compostable straws. Made from polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), a plant-based plastic derived from canola oil, the straws are BPI-certified compostable and meet the ASTM D6400 standard for compostability. These PHA straws are able to biodegrade in a commercial compost facility or a home compost pile. The straws are offered in a variety of lengths from 5.5 to 10.25 inches, and are available in individually wrapped or unwrapped options. The wrapped version is clearly marked as compostable, so guests and staff know to properly dispose of it in a compost bin, according to the company.