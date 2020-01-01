Eco-Products' Vanguard Line of molded fiber plates and containers is now available to customers nationwide. The Vanguard Line is made from sugarcane and uses proprietary compounds to achieve grease resistance without the use of conventional chemistry, known as PFAS. The line meets the new requirements of the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) for compostability certification that went into effect this year. Initial offerings include a variety of plates, bowls and clamshells, with more products to be added soon. The entire Vanguard Line is microwave-friendly, grease- and cut-resistant, and effective in both hot and cold applications.