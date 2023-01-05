EG America Launches Winter Coffee Promotion

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — EG America is inviting customers to come together to make this winter a little warmer.

The convenience store operator's new "Share the Warmth Wednesday" promotion allows customers who purchase any size coffee on Wednesdays to get a second coffee free of charging.

This encourages customers to share their daily coffee with family, friends, coworkers and loved ones, spreading the love through the colder months, the company said.

"During Share the Warmth Wednesdays our guests can share their love of Farmhouse Blend coffee with friends, family and colleagues," said Greg Lorance, director of dispensed beverages at EG America. "What better way to start the new year than to treat a friend to a free cup of Farmhouse Blend coffee?"

"Share the Warmth Wednesday" runs from Jan. 4 through Feb. 22 at all Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill stores.

In September, members of EG America's SmartPay Rewards app celebrated National Coffee Day with redeemable a mobile coupon for a free any size hot or iced coffee. The company also held "Free Coffee Fridays" from Sept. 23 through the end of October.Seasonal coffee offerings included the Pumpkin Spice Cappuccino and a Pumpkin Spice flavor shot at the pump.

Other recent c-store channel coffee promotions include QuickChek's sweepstakes giving free coffee for a year to 160 QuickChek Rewards program members; Sheetz Inc.'s holiday coffee program, which offered My Sheetz Rewardz members one free self-serve coffee or Cup'occino each week; and Royal Farms' Free Coffee Mondays, which allows members of the RoFo Rewards program to redeem a free, any-sized coffee, hot or iced, from Jan. 2 through Feb. 27.

Westborough-based EG Group operates more than 1,700 convenience and gas stores in 31 states in the United States.