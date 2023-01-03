Royal Farms Kicks Off New Year With Free Coffee Promotion

BALTIMORE — Royal Farms rolled into 2023 by introducing "Free Coffee Mondays" for RoFo Rewards members. The promotion will allow members to redeem a free, any-sized coffee, hot or iced, from Jan. 2 through Feb. 27.

One free coffee reward will be gifted to member accounts on Sundays, allowing them to be redeemed the following day at any Royal Farms location.

"During the cold winter months when daylight hours are shortened, we understand how our moods are impacted. At Royal Farms, we want to make these cold Mondays a little bit easier by giving our RoFo Rewards members something free and delicious to look forward to. We are excited to bring 'Free Coffee Mondays' to all our locations and reward our loyal customers with a free weekly mood booster," said Frank Schilling, director of marketing and merchandising.

Royal Farms has offered other limited-time services to rewards members in the past, including double points during the 2022 holiday season and a short-term expanded discount on gas purchases in its New Jersey stores.

It also updated its mobile app over the last year to include online ordering and streamline purchasing for customers.

Anyone that is not already a member looking to participate in "Free Coffee Mondays" can sign up for RoFo Rewards on the store's mobile app or on roforewards.com. In addition to the current promotional offer, members receive two points for every dollar spent and one point for every gallon of gas purchased, allowing them to save money throughout the year, receive rewards for everyday purchases and earn fuel discounts when they upgrade to RoFoPay.

Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore in 1959 under the name White Jug. Today, the company operates 260 locations throughout Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New Jersey. The chain plans to open its first c-store in North Carolina in 2023.