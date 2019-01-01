Eggcheff Scrambled & Eggcheff Cooker

Eggcheff is bringing two new devices to the market: Eggcheff Scrambled and Eggcheff Cooker. The Eggcheff Scrambled device cooks scrambled eggs automatically in a minute and even adds the fork in the cup or mug. Fresh ingredients like tomato or cheese can be added and cooked to order. The Eggcheff Cooker device brings the cooking time of an egg down from 12 minutes to one minute. Just choose if you want a hard, medium or soft boiled egg. Neither device requires staff. In addition, the devices are slim, ventless, and use a patented hybrid heating technique.