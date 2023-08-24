Electrolit Mango Flavor

Electrolit Hydration Beverage introduces its newest flavor, Mango, which joins the global brand's now 15-drink lineup. Intended as a c-store take on the company's traditional formula, each 21-ounce serving contains 326 milligrams of electrolytes, alongside magnesium, sodium, potassium, calcium and real glucose, a natural source of energy that can boost the body's recovery from dehydration. Electrolit Mango is available in 1,200 7-Eleven, Stripes and RaceTrac stores throughout the United States.