EloPOS & Elo PayPoint

Elo added to its family of point-of-sale (POS) and self-service solutions. The EloPOS system for Windows combines modern aesthetics, modular flexibility and commercial-grade durability. The integrated expansion hub connects customer-facing displays, payment readers, printers, cash drawers, barcode scanners and scales. Elo PayPoint Plus for Windows includes a fully integrated barcode scanner, three-inch printer, encrypted MSR, full-sized cash drawer and connections for third-party peripherals.