Emerson GO USB Logger Suite

Emerson launched a new GO USB Logger suite of products. The programmable and reusable data loggers collect time, temperature and humidity data for perishable products in-transit. Vital cold chain information can be downloaded and viewed when a product reaches its destination, helping ensure only the freshest and safest products reach consumers, according to the company. Three product variations are available in the GO USB Logger suite: GO USB Temp, GO USB Humidity, and GO USB Probe.