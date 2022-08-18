Empowering Your Brand Ambassadors

A convenience store's employees do more than keep the lights on. They are a retailer's brand ambassadors. So, why then does so much innovation center around the shopper walking through the door and not the employees tasked with providing that shopper with the best shopping experience possible?

Legion's 2022 State of the Hourly Workforce study found that hourly employees want schedule flexibility and control; greater recognition and rewards; and the ability to get paid early.

In the same survey, managers pointed to matching employee preferences and availability with business needs, and navigating the manual processes of managing hourly employee schedules as top strains. Other challenges include approving shift swaps and other employee-initiated schedule changes, approving employee punches and timesheets, and approving time-off requests.

All of this — the incentives to attract and retain employees and the challenges managers face — can be solved with the technology. Want to be able to swap shifts with a coworker or pick up a shift at another store? Want access to your shift pay within hours of clocking out? Need an easier and faster way to create a work schedule? There are, as they say, apps for that.

Investing in tools for your employees can create the same buzz as investing in technology for your customers.