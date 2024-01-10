Invenco by GVR and GSTV debut Engage Media Full-Service, a solution that offers retailers the ability to deploy a unique, branded media experience that reinforces their values and messaging, provides a differentiated consumer experience, drives in-store sales and foot traffic, and builds customer loyalty. It will leverage Invenco's latest retail media technology to deliver a custom content experience with relevant advertising and premium programming along with simplified operational support powered by GSTV.

Aimed at servicing large and mid-sized fuel retailers, the Engage Media Full-Service features include a white-labeled video broadcast displayed on forecourt screens, customizable to align with and extend a retailer's brand; premium family-friendly content built to capture customer attention; a dedicated account manager to oversee the complex media management process end-to-end for an effortless, zero-resource solution; access to a best-in-class media sales team to facilitate national brand ads; and access to marketing and creative services though GSTV's accomplished in-house video production team.