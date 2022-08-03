03/08/2022
Engage3 Convenience Retail Competitive Intelligence Management
The module uses multiple data sources to help maximize price optimization.
Engage3, which helps retailers grow revenue and drive store trips by tracking and optimizing their price image, launched a Convenience Retail Competitive Intelligence Management module that combines best-in-class data sources to provide real-time localized visibility to competitors' in-store and fuel prices. Five different data sources are included, covering competitors across relevant channels, including other convenience stores, quick-service restaurants, dollar stores and drugstores. Data is fed to Engage3 clients 24/7 via direct API integrations or SFTP to give retailers store-level fuel and in-store competitive price visibility. The module is part of Engage3's Price Image Management platform.