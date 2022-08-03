Engage3 Convenience Retail Competitive Intelligence Management

Engage3, which helps retailers grow revenue and drive store trips by tracking and optimizing their price image, launched a Convenience Retail Competitive Intelligence Management module that combines best-in-class data sources to provide real-time localized visibility to competitors' in-store and fuel prices. Five different data sources are included, covering competitors across relevant channels, including other convenience stores, quick-service restaurants, dollar stores and drugstores. Data is fed to Engage3 clients 24/7 via direct API integrations or SFTP to give retailers store-level fuel and in-store competitive price visibility. The module is part of Engage3's Price Image Management platform.