"Enjoy Coca-Cola" Summer 2019 Campaign

"Enjoy Coca-Cola," the brand's first summer campaign in six years, gives consumers the chance to score more than 150,000 prizes by using their mobile phones to scan the Sip & Scan icon on cans and bottles of Coke, Coke Zero Sugar and Coke flavors. Arriving in stores in May, summer packages featuring the Sip & Scan icon include 7.5-ounce mini-cans, 8-ounce glass bottles, 12-ounce PET bottles, 12-ounce and 16-ounce cans, and 1.25-liter and 2-liter bottles. Fans will notice that the labels on 20-ounce bottles of Coke and Coke Zero Sugar feature peel-away wristbands featuring summery pop art designs — from a Coke bottle-shaped popsicle to a hot dog. The "Enjoy Coca-Cola" campaign is being supported by TV, cinema, social/digital, in-store, outdoor and radio advertising.