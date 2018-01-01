EPIC Performance Bars is a new line of premium, non-GMO protein bars made from cage-free egg whites, nuts and dried fruit. New from EPIC Provisions, each whole-food bar is packed with 12 grams of clean protein, made with six ingredients or less, and has no added sugar or unspecified natural flavors. Every bar is also gluten free, soy free and kosher. EPIC Performance Bars are available in four varieties: Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Chocolate, Almond Butter Chocolate and Lemon. All have a suggested retail price of $2.29.