Epson OmniLink POS Receipt Printers

Epson America Inc. debuted the new OmniLink m30II-h, OmniLink m30II-NT and TM-m30II compact point-of-sale (POS) receipt printers. Designed for retailers and restaurants, these next-generation printers feature smart interface connectivity and improved reliability across the product line. OmniLink technology provides numerous benefits such as expanded USB POS peripheral device support, online ordering, cloud printing, and network connectivity to tablets in locations with wireless connectivity issues.