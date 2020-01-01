Press enter to search
Close search

Epson OmniLink POS Receipt Printers

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Epson OmniLink POS Receipt Printers

The next-generation printers feature smart interface connectivity.
OmniLink POS Receipt Printers.

Epson America Inc. debuted the new OmniLink m30II-h, OmniLink m30II-NT and TM-m30II compact point-of-sale (POS) receipt printers. Designed for retailers and restaurants, these next-generation printers feature smart interface connectivity and improved reliability across the product line. OmniLink technology provides numerous benefits such as expanded USB POS peripheral device support, online ordering, cloud printing, and network connectivity to tablets in locations with wireless connectivity issues.

Related Topics

Other Popular Products

Bidi Vapor's 18- Pack Bidi Stick Display

Bidi Stick 18-Pack Countertop Display
Reese's Snack Cake

Reese's Snack Cake

Utility Financial Intelligence Platform