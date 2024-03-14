EVerse Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Finance Program

Gilbarco Veeder-Root launches the EVerse Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure (EVCI) Finance Program, which is designed to support fuel retailers seeking to adopt EV charging stations into their business. Leveraging special financing options provided by Patriot Capital, the program is intended to address common retailer concerns around implementation costs by offering the only currently available end-to-end e-mobility platform designed for fuel retailers, the company stated. The program offers step-up payment structures, 90-day payment deferrals, and three options for funding via the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program.