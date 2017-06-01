Excentus Convenience Retail Loyalty Solutions

Excentus launched next-generation convenience retail loyalty solutions, which it describes as a best-in-class suite of turnkey loyalty programs exclusively for the c-store sector. The suite includes: the Managed Convenience Retail Solution, which provides an end-to-end, feature-rich loyalty solution that’s fully developed and managed and comes equipped with a branded mobile app, customizable offer types, and direct-to-consumer messaging; the Enterprise Convenience Retail Solution, a fully customizable loyalty solution for retailers that have invested in a specialized loyalty strategy that can only be addressed through a custom solution; and Excentus Elevate, a solution for convenience retailers wanting to amplify their loyalty offering with vendor-funded offers that Excentus sources through major CPG manufacturers. This suite provides convenience retailers with 360-degree customer engagement, offer strategies, and technology infrastructure, according to the company. Excentus’ ready-built loyalty solutions come equipped for omnichannel customer engagement, complete with a branded mobile app, direct-to-consumer email, SMS and push messaging, customizable offer types, and in-store sign support to surround customers with relevant messaging.