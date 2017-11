Extra Gum will introduce Extra Chewy Mints in December 2017, the brand's first extension into the mints category. Extra Chewy Mints will come in two flavors: Peppermint and Polar Ice. The chewable sugar mints are packed with the flavor and freshening power of Extra gum, according to the maker. Each mint has a thin, crispy outer shell and a chewy core. Extra Chewy Mints come 15 to a pack.