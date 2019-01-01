Extra Refreshers Gum

Extra Gum introduces Extra Refreshers, the first-ever soft chew added to the brand's portfolio. Bursting with intense freshness, Extra Refreshers come in three varieties: Spearmint, Polar Ice and Tropical Mist. The new product will roll out to retailers nationwide in late April. Pack sizes include a 40-count bottle (suggested retail price of $3.49) and a 120-count stand-up pouch (suggested price of $7.69). The launch will be supported by a full-scale marketing campaign, including TV, print, online, public relations and in-store support.