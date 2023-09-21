Foodservice equipment manufacturer Frontline International Inc. reimagines its EZ Oil Fresh Oil Dispensing System to hold more fresh cooking oil. The new 675-pound/90-gallon reservoir, holds more than 19 jibs of oil, allowing most operators to refill just once monthly, according to the company. The integral pump moves oil at the touch of a button from the reservoir to awaiting fryer vats, while above the filled reservoir, the unit racks more plumbed boxed oil. The updated design is also intended to be more cost effective and safer, with upside-down storage that dispenses every drop of oil while hands and floors are kept clean and grease-free.