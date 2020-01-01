Fragramatics' Ezee-Mist vehicle sanitizer dispenser is designed to help convenience stores profitably meet the growing demand for quick, efficient vehicle sanitizing. The stainless-steel machine produces a 4-foot to 5-foot plume at one ounce per minute. The spray kills viruses, including COVID-19, bacteria and fungi. With coin-op, credit card and push-button options, the machine is easily adapted to virtually any operation requiring vehicle sanitization, according to the company. A mobile version is also available.