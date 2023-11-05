Facilio Connected Refrigeration Solution

Facilio goes live with its new Connected Refrigeration Solution, a cloud-based supervisory control platform that enables remote monitoring and optimization of refrigeration systems. According to the company, the solution can optimize existing refrigeration systems and deliver up to 20 percent savings in energy for multisite food retailers including convenience store, grocery and supermarket operators. Facilio's other smart building product offerings include the Connected CMMS Suite, a single system of record for operations and management, and the Connected Buildings Suite, an IoT-enabled platform for energy and carbon efficiencies.