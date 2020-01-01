Press enter to search
Fairlife Creamer

The brand's first coffee creamer line includes four flavors.
Fairlife launches its first coffee creamer line, offering four flavors: Hazelnut, Caramel, Vanilla and Sweet Cream. Each 16-ounce creamer is made using just five ingredients, including real, ultra-filtered milk. The product contains no artificial flavors or sweeteners. The creamers also have 40 percent less sugar than regular coffee creamers and are lactose free, gluten free and made without the use of artificial growth hormones, according to the maker.

