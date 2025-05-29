FDA Faces the Opportunity to Embrace Innovation & Harm Reduction

After a few months of relative quiet following the Trump Administration taking office, there have been significant developments at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Center for Tobacco Products (CTP) since U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary were confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Shortly after President Donald Trump took office, the FDA withdrew two proposed rules that would have banned the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. In late March, the administration made sweeping changes at the CTP, removing the director and gutting many other departments. These actions received a negative reaction from 18 Democratic U.S. senators who sent a letter to HHS Secretary Kennedy asking for specific details around the changes and what is the plan going forward for the CTP.

Around the same time as the changes at the CTP, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled (9-0) largely in favor of the FDA in the FDA v. Wages and White Lion case, which examined whether the FDA unlawfully denied premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs) for flavored e-cigarette products because the agency had changed its standard for evaluating such products in the middle of the review process.

In its opinion, the Supreme Court said the FDA did not act arbitrarily and capriciously in its review of the manufacturers' PMTAs because the marketing denial orders — citing a failure to include comparative efficacy data — were sufficiently consistent with the FDA's previous guidance regarding the scientific evidence needed for authorization. However, the court sent the case back to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit to reevaluate, under the correct standard, whether the FDA's failure to review the marketing plans in the PMTA "for the sake of efficiency" was harmless error.