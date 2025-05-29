FDA Faces the Opportunity to Embrace Innovation & Harm Reduction
With these developments, there is an opportunity for FDA/CTP to reset and streamline its operations. Rather than focus on banning certain tobacco products, the agency should implement more effective tobacco harm reduction policies by authorizing more noncombustible nicotine products to provide adult smokers with expanded choices and by educating smokers about the continuum of risk.
With hundreds of thousands of nicotine product PMTAs still pending before the agency, particularly in the vapor and nicotine pouch space, the FDA has an opportunity to provide adult cigarette consumers with more authorized product choices that potentially present less risk.
Coupled with PMTA authorizations, the agency should provide retailers with more transparency, specifically with respect to information on illicit products in the vapor and nicotine pouch categories. Currently, the illicit vapor product market is at least 60% to 75% of sales, with many of these products imported from China. To help address this growing problem, the FDA needs to provide more detailed information on the products that are clearly illegal and increase enforcement against these products.
In 2009, the U.S. Congress granted the FDA authority to regulate tobacco and nicotine products. The time is now to reform the CTP by embracing innovation and science to support tobacco harm reduction, while simultaneously taking effective action against bad actors who have exploited the lack of enforcement from the agency.
David Spross is executive director of the National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO), a national retail trade association that represents more than 66,000 stores throughout the country.
