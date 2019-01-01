ATM operator Cardtronics completed the integration of FIS Cardless Cash, which leverages the FIS Mobile Banking app to allow consumers to withdraw funds from an ATM without having to use a plastic card. Cardless Cash is now available at 11,000 ATMs and counting. The FIS Mobile Banking app serves as a remote control for the ATM and provides convenience, privacy and security for consumers, who simply need to select Cardless Cash from the ATM menu and then scan the QR code the machine generates. Once the code is verified, the cash is dispensed and an electronic withdrawal receipt is generated through the app.