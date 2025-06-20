 Skip to main content
Viewpoint
Blog Icon Image

Standing Still Is Not an Option

M&A frenzy signals the high-stakes future of convenience retail.
Don Longo

If it feels like convenience store industry news lately has read more like the business section of The Wall Street Journal, you're not wrong. In just the past few weeks, we've seen a remarkable flurry of merger and acquisition (M&A) news — deals large and small, domestic and international — all underscoring the accelerating pace of consolidation across the channel.

Among the most significant M&A headlines are Sunoco LP's planned $9.1 billion acquisition of Parkland Corp., and reports that Shell is working with advisers on a potential takeover of bp's assets. Meanwhile, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. and Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd. are moving closer toward a potential tie-up that could reshape the global convenience landscape. And on a more local level, Circle K is picking up two stores in North Dakota, Nouria Energy is taking full ownership of Enmarket's operations and Stinker Stores is divesting 13 Colorado sites.

The message behind all this activity is clear: scale matters more than ever.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

As operating costs rise, regulatory burdens increase and consumer expectations for technology, foodservice and sustainability continue to grow, c-store operators need size and efficiency to stay competitive. Larger chains can leverage buying power, improve supply chain logistics and invest in the kind of tech — artificial intelligence-driven loyalty programs, mobile checkout, electric vehicle charging — that today's customers increasingly demand.

But consolidation isn't just about survival. It's also about opportunity. Private equity and multinational oil giants alike see the U.S. convenience channel as a growth engine. And why wouldn't they? Even in the face of inflation and economic headwinds, the c-store sector continues to demonstrate resilience, adaptability and a deep understanding of its core shopper.

Still, as we see longstanding regional players exit the channel and small chains get absorbed into larger portfolios, it's worth asking: What gets lost in the shuffle? Local flavor, entrepreneurial spirit and the intimate customer relationships that smaller chains cultivate are not easily replaced by algorithms and national branding.

The coming months will likely bring more shakeups. For operators large or small, the imperative is clear: define your unique value proposition, invest in your core strengths and prepare for a future where the lines between fuel, food and frictionless commerce continue to blur.

Because in today's c-store landscape, standing still isn't an option. Whether you're making moves or being moved upon, transformation is the only constant.

More Blog Posts In This Series

Blog Author

Don Longo

Don Longo is Editorial Director Emeritus of Convenience Store News. He joined the brand in 2005. With the highest recognition of any c-store industry media journalist, Don has given presentations to business groups throughout the U.S., Europe and South America, appeared as a guest on Fox Business News and National Public Radio, and is a highly sought source for major consumer and business news. Read More

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds