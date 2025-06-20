Standing Still Is Not an Option

If it feels like convenience store industry news lately has read more like the business section of The Wall Street Journal, you're not wrong. In just the past few weeks, we've seen a remarkable flurry of merger and acquisition (M&A) news — deals large and small, domestic and international — all underscoring the accelerating pace of consolidation across the channel.

Among the most significant M&A headlines are Sunoco LP's planned $9.1 billion acquisition of Parkland Corp., and reports that Shell is working with advisers on a potential takeover of bp's assets. Meanwhile, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. and Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd. are moving closer toward a potential tie-up that could reshape the global convenience landscape. And on a more local level, Circle K is picking up two stores in North Dakota, Nouria Energy is taking full ownership of Enmarket's operations and Stinker Stores is divesting 13 Colorado sites.

The message behind all this activity is clear: scale matters more than ever.