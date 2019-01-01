First fizz, now flavors. The Coca-Cola Co. introduces flavored smartwater sparkling beverages. Varieties include strawberry blood orange, fuji apple pear and raspberry rose. The flavored smartwater sparkling beverages are being sold initially in half-liter bottles (both singles and six-packs) in select cites, such as Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco. Social/digital, outdoor and in-store advertising will support the new products under the smartwater brand's "that's pretty smart" campaign.