Flexeserve Zone Xtra

The hot food display contains two temperature zones, allowing retailers to sell products with different temperature requirements from the same case.
Flexeserve presents two new offerings: the Flexeserve Zone Xtra hot food display and cloud service program Connect. Backed by hot air recirculation technology, the Xtra features two multitemp zones, capable of hot-holding products with different temperature requirements in the same unit. According to the company, operators can display up to 60% more hot food than competitors, along with utilizing a range of accessories, all within the same footprint and power supply as Flexeserve's two-tier countertop models. Connect, a Gold Innovation Challenge Award winner, enables retailers to control and automate units remotely, allowing for greater flexibility in food offerings.

