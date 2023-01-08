Flipz State Fair Flavors

Pladis introduces two new flavors to its Flipz chocolate-covered pretzel brand inspired by traditional state fair snacks: Strawberry Shortcake and Churros. Strawberry Shortcake Flipz balance salty and sweet, with pretzels coated in a fresh strawberry, sweet cream and buttery cake flavored coating. Churros Flipz are covered in a cinnamon sugar churro-flavored coating and drizzled with milk chocolate. The limited-edition flavors will be available through September at select retailers while supplies last.