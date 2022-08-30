Flipz + Turtles Chocolates

Flipz, known for its white fudge and chocolate covered pretzels, and Turtles, known for its peanut chocolate and caramel clusters, introduced three new innovations. Last year, Flipz announced STUFF’D milk chocolate peanut butter and now, these salty and sweet bite-sized pretzel nuggets are coated in Flipz White Fudge. It is available in 3.5 ounces ($2.99) and the 6-ounce resealable bag ($3.79). Flipz Clusterz Pretzels & Caramel Bites Bars are clusters of salty, crunchy pretzels and caramel coated in sweet milk chocolate. The snack is available for $1.19. The Turtles Caramel Nut Cluster gets a new coating with the new Turtles Dark Chocolate Pecan Bites, individually wrapped. The innovation is available for $4.29 in a stand-up bag and $1.69 for a bar.