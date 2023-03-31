Foodservice Experts to Headline Retailer Panels at 2023 Convenience Foodservice Exchange

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Experts from multiple top food-focused convenience store chains will share unique insights and exciting ideas on how to innovate to meet evolving consumer needs at Convenience Store News' 2023 Convenience Foodservice Exchange (CFX) event in Nashville, from May 4-5 at the Hilton Nashville Downtown hotel.

Two retailer panels will feature foodservice leaders discussing the present state of and future possibilities for convenience foodservice: How to Define/Refine/Hone Your Identity in a Competitive Market on May 4, and The New American Convenience Retailer Panel on May 5.

Moderated by CSNews Senior Editor Angela Hanson, How to Define/Refine/Hone Your Identity in a Competitive Market invites panel discussion participants to talk about ways that c-store operators can set their prepared food programs apart despite frequently offering similar menu items. When many c-store menus prominently feature pizza, wings, breakfast sandwiches and other popular fare, how do retailers keep their customers from viewing their food as more of the same? What do they want customers to associate with their brand, and how can they be the best version of themselves?

Panelists include Billy Colemire, director of marketing at Boise, Idaho-based Stinker Stores, which spent the last two years reinventing its foodservice and dispensed beverage landscape. Since rolling out its Pete's Eats proprietary food program in June 2021, the chain has experienced tremendous success by focusing on quality, craveable comforts that are made fresh daily but not always easy to find on the go.

Jac Moskalik, vice president of food innovation at Kum & Go LC, will also take part in the panel. The Des Moines, Iowa-based chain rolled out a new fresh food menu at select stores in 2021 before expanding the availability of made-to-order grain bowls, premium sandwiches on fresh-baked bread and blended smoothies. The menu's lineup of healthier, better-quality options contributed to Kum & Go being named Innovator of the Year in CSNews' 2023 Foodservice Innovators Awards.

On day two of the event, The New American Convenience Retailer Panel will feature Tony Sparks, head of Customer Wow! at Curby's Express Market in Lubbock, Texas; Mike Fogarty, founder and CEO of Choice Market in Denver; and Ben Lucky, category manager, foodservice, at La Plata, Md.-based Dash In Food Stores as part of the annual panel, moderated by CSNews' Editorial Director Emeritus Don Longo.

Another 2023 Foodservice Innovator, Curby's Express Market was named Foodservice Innovator to Watch for pushing the envelope when it comes to segment innovation upon its debut in February 2022. Sparks will share key learnings from the past year of operating the innovative chain.

Under Fogarty's leadership, Choice Market has found success by offering curated, better-for-you product selections from a full-service, scratch kitchen. Seasonal meals are prepared by trained chefs and made from fresh, local and sustainable products. Chain Store Age, a sister publication of CSNews, recently named Choice Market a 2023 Breakout Retailer for its ambitious goal of reinventing the traditional c-store model.

Dash In, the 2023 Foodservice Innovators Awards' Prepared Foods Innovator of the Year, recently debuted a new store in Chantilly, Va., that features a reimagined layout and rebranded visual identity as well as a standout menu that has creative, interesting items for all dayparts. The honor builds upon the chain's previous Foodservice Innovator to Watch award in 2018.

Registration for CFX 2023 closes April 14.

As in previous years, CFX 2023 will also include the highly praised Power Hour of one-on-one business meetings among attendees, and the presentation of CSNews' Foodservice Innovators Awards. In addition, this year's event will feature a guided food and retail tour exploring Music City's most delicious and innovative restaurants, food shops and markets.

Attendance is by invitation only. Convenience store retailers may request an invite from Longo at [email protected]

Sponsorships are available for suppliers, wholesalers and solution providers. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact CSNews Vice President and Brand Director Paula Lashinsky at [email protected] or (917) 446-4117.

For more information on CFX 2023, visit events.csnews.com/cfx2023.