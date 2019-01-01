Press enter to search
FORGED by Quaker Protein Bars

The bars feature 12 grams of protein and 15 to 16 grams of whole grains.
FORGED by Quaker is a new line of protein bars that hit convenience stores nationwide beginning in February. These delicious protein bars are made of whole grains that provide protein and fiber that can fuel any hard worker, according to the maker. FORGED by Quaker bars feature 15-16 grams of whole grains and 12 grams of protein, and are a good source of fiber with at least 7 grams of fiber per serving. The product is available in Milk Chocolate and Peanut Butter varieties. The suggested retail price is $1.99.

