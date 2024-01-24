formi Universal Instant Savings Digital Platform
The Patron Points platform connects independent convenience stores with CPG manufacturers and consumers.
Loyalty program provider Patron Points launches formi, a universal instant savings digital platform for convenience stores, manufacturers and consumers. The program connects independent convenience stores and consumer packaged goods manufacturers through a digital solution that offers immediate savings to consumers on purchased products at their local c-store. According to the company, formi provides independent convenience stores with a tool that can drive store traffic, sales and profit, while giving manufacturers access to shoppers at c-stores throughout the United States.