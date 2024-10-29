For the fall, Founders Brewing Co. rolled out several new product selections which will be available until December. The Fall/Winter variety pack features fan-favorite Oatmeal Stout and Vanilla Porter alongside two new exclusive offerings: Winter Bock lager and Blonde Roast pale ale. All Day Single Hop IPA features the classic Mosaic hop dankness with intense pineapple and citrus aromas. The All Day Variety Pack includes the new Single Hop, alongside the return of All Day Chill Day IPA.