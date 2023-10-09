Foxtrot Brings Back Fall-Favorite Menu Items

CHICAGO — Foxtrot, a next-generation corner store and café operator, is adding some seasonal limited-time offers to its menu for fans of fall flavors.

The Pumpkin Pie Latte and Caramel Apple Latte are now available at all Foxtrot convenience stores.

The cult-favorite Pumpkin Pie Latte is back by popular demand, according to the retailer. It is made with pumpkin pie syrup and folds of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove mixed with full-bodied espresso, and topped with whipped cream and crumbled graham cracker.

"Fall tastes like this, and we're so happy it's back," the company said on its website.

Customers can also treat themselves with the Caramel Apple Latte, which features the caramel apple syrup, espresso and customers' preferred type of milk, topped with a dollop of whipped cream and a drizzle of caramel.

Both seasonal fall beverages can be made either hot or iced.

Foxtrot is redefining convenience for the modern consumer with its innovative product assortment, breakthrough design and digital shopping experience. The company offers a variety of products, including freshly crafted chef-prepared meals, premium groceries, handpicked wine and spirits, snacks and sweets, personal care products and gifts. The company also continues to grow its private label assortment while also maintaining strong partnerships with local brands.

The brand's growing foodservice program emphasizes craveable but affordable offerings, and uses a hybrid e-commerce and physical store model to boost its food and beverage business.

Other fall items recently rolled out by c-stores include Royal Farms' pumpkin-flavored coffee, creamer and muffins, as well as 7-Eleven Inc.'s caramel macchiato, French toast breakfast sandwich and pumpkin muffin.

Foxtrot is headquartered in Chicago and operates convenience stores in Illinois, Texas, Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.