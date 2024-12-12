Foxtrot Returns to Dallas With Double Reopening

The stores will reintroduce customer favorites, such as Foxtrot's popular gummies and gummy mixes, while showcasing a market filled with standout products from small and local makers plus trailblazing brands in the consumer packaged goods space.

The company closed its Dallas stores and all other locations in April, but began reopening locations after the brand's cofounders and former team members revived the brand this summer.

Foxtrot's refreshed menu will offer made-fresh-daily options like panini sandwiches, salads and bowls for lunch, complemented by an array of delicious baked cookies, the company said. The retailer elevated its breakfast tacos by collaborating with a local artisan to add an expanded and enhanced selection to the menu, with new options including borracho bean, brisket guisado and grilled veggie tacos, all served on savory tortillas.

The new additions complement the Foxtrot's commitment to delivering fresh, creative, and satisfying meals throughout the day, the company said.

"We are delighted to welcome our Dallas neighbors back to our newly reopened locations on Knox Street and in Snider Plaza, University Park," said Foxtrot cofounder and Dallas native Taylor Bloom. "These refreshed stores showcase our commitment to partnering with exceptional purveyors, offering the finest ingredients, and creating a warm, inviting space where the community can gather to enjoy outstanding coffee, delicious food, and meaningful connections every day."

Chicago-based Foxtrot Café & Market is a modern coffee shop and upscale market offering a curated selection of coffee, groceries and café products from local makers and beyond.