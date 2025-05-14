Foxtrot Welcomes Customers at First New-to-Industry Store

CHICAGO — It has been an eventful year for Foxtrot and it is now adding another new first to its recent accomplishments.

On Thursday, May 15, the upscale corner store chain opens its first new-to-industry location since it unexpectedly shut down in late April 2024 and re-emerged on the convenience scene in September.

The store is located at 935 W. Webster in Lincoln Park, joining six storefronts in Chicago and two in Dallas. Those locations were part of Foxtrot's previous portfolio.

Foxtrot is expanding its popular, local and curated café menu with exciting new offerings for breakfast, lunch and afternoon cravings. The updated menu features bigger, bolder new breakfast tacos on locally produced tortillas, fresh house-made smoothies, prepared using premium raw fruits and veggies, and an even bigger selection of globally inspired gummies.