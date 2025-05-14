Foxtrot Welcomes Customers at First New-to-Industry Store
Foxtrot's coffee service is headlined by its exclusive blends and seasonal favorites like the Cookie Top Latte and Toasted Coconut Matcha Latte. Alongside an expanded café menu, the store will showcase Foxtrot's curated selection of premium goods, featuring new offerings from local artisans and forward-thinking consume packaged goods brands.
"This new store represents the next chapter for Foxtrot as we continue growing in neighborhoods we love," said Mike LaVitola, Foxtrot's chairman. "Lincoln Park has been an important part of our story from the beginning, and we're excited to deepen our roots here with a fresh new space designed to better serve the neighborhood."
Foxtrot is celebrating its grand opening with a weekend full of exciting promotions. The schedule includes:
- Thursday, May 15: Enjoy a free coffee from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. — no purchase necessary — and receive a free Lincoln Park tote with any purchase of $50 or more.
- Friday, May 16: Stop by for Vendor Day starting at 11 a.m., featuring samples from Hormbles Chormbles, Floura, Dough Snatchers, (p)rind and more.
- Saturday, May 17: Kick off your morning with slow pour samples of BIG FACE coffee and get a free kid's donut with any purchase. Plus, enjoy $7 pours of Grass Stains Sauvy B and Sun Lips Rosé all day.
The new store will feature unique design elements, including a patio with 25 seats and thoughtfully crafted build components designed by Marco Veneziano Interiors, creating an inviting atmosphere for customers, according to the retailer.