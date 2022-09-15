Franke Coffee Systems A400 Fresh Brew

Franke Coffee Systems Americas unveils the A400 Fresh Brew, its latest innovation in hot coffee. The system enables consistent, bean-to-cup, fresh coffee every time, with less waste. The machine has a small footprint of just under 13.5 inches wide and adjustable stainless-steel feet, making it an ideal fit where counter space is limited, according to the company. An eight-inch intuitive touchscreen on the fully automatic machine walks customers through the ordering process in three steps with its Advanced User Interface. With a nine-inch cup clearance, the A400 Fresh Brew can produce up to four sizes of hot coffee. The product will be showcased at Booth #5436 at the 2022 NACS Show in Las Vegas and in the NACS Cool New Products Preview Room.