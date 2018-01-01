FrappaChata Iced Coffee

FrappaChata is a new ready-to-drink iced coffee from RumChata. It's a custom blend of Arabica and Robusta coffees combined with RumChata cream liqueur. The rich, smooth taste of FrappaChata is delicious on the rocks or as a mixer with other spirits, according to the maker. FrappaChata, at 25 proof, is shelf-stable and available in 100-milliliter bottles for a suggested retail price of $1.99 or 1.75-liter bottles for a suggested retail price of $19.99. The brand has developed a 100-milliliter bottle counter dispenser for placement at the cash register for an additional point-of-sale.