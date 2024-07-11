Rich Products Corp.'s f'real line of belnd-it-yourself milkshakes launched the Choco Choco Chip Oat Shake, a limited-edition frozen blend of plant-based oat milk and chocolate chips. The alternative blend is the first flavor made with nondairy milk to join f'real's lineup of frozen novelty beverages made from honest ingredients for on-the-go enjoyment. In addition to oat milk, the shake includes real cacao and can be blended to three different thickness levels in about 60 seconds, depending on consumers' preferences. The Oat Choco Choco Chip Shake is now available nationwide at 20,000 retailers, including Kwik Trip and Weigel's. The suggested retail price for each 12-ounce f'real is $3.50.