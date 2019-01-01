f’real Protein Shakes

Press enter to search
The brand is also rolling out reformulated smoothies and new packaging in Q1 2020.
f’real New Product & Packaging

f’real foods is rolling out new products, a packaging redesign and incremental marketing support in the first quarter of 2020. The relaunch will leverage three emerging trends: no/low sugar, protein, and plant-based alternatives. The brand is adding a new line of protein shakes that boast 15-plus grams of plant-based protein and low added sugar. They will be available in three varieties: Cold Brew, Peanut Butter and Chocolate, and Salted Caramel. Newly reformulated smoothies are replacing the brand's existing smoothies. Available in three flavors —  Strawberry Banana, Mango, and Acai Berry — the new smoothies are plant-based, made with real fruit, and have fewer calories and less added sugar. In addition, the entire f'real product line — milkshakes, smoothies and protein shakes — will move from a 16-ounce serving to a 12-ounce serving. The new cups will feature vibrant packaging that easily differentiates each product segment. 

