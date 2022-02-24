f'real kicked off the new year with a new addition to its offering of on-the-go, blend-it-yourself shakes and smoothies. The f'real Snickers Milkshake marks the first partnership between f'real and Mars Wrigley, maker of the iconic Snickers bar. The new flavor variety brings together two widely popular convenience store treats — milkshakes and Snickers bars — in a single, tasty frozen dessert. The f'real Snickers Milkshake will be available at all f'real locations in the United States and become part of the permanent flavor assortment. The launch is being supported by an advertising campaign across online, mobile, paid social media, influencers and owned channels, including f’real machine screens in retail locations.