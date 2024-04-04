FreeWire Boost Power Pro

Features of the EV charging station offering include blackout charging, site backup power, power sharing, flexible input power and simultaneous charging.
FreeWire Boost Power Pro EV charger
FreeWire Technologies launches Boost Power Pro, the flagship offering within its latest electric vehicle (EV) charging station product line, the Pro Series. The station features both CCS and NACS connector optionality along with numerous additional features such as blackout charging, site backup power, power sharing, flexible input power and simultaneous charging. Retailers also have grid services options, allowing them to send energy back to the utility grid during peak demand or critical events under the management of FreeWire. Units can be reserved today and will begin shipping in North America in the second quarter of 2024. 

