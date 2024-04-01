Fresh Blends Blender Plus

The self-serve blender includes a self-cleaning system and an updated IoT platform to track operations and sales.
Self-serve beverage platform Fresh Blends launches the new Fresh Blender Plus, which includes a built-in self-cleaning system, Advanced Sanitation. The system handles both daily and periodic cleaning tasks without human intervention for up to six months, potentially boosting savings for retailers by eliminating extra labor for staff. The company also plans to introduce a kit to retrofit the cleaning program into existing Fresh Blenders. Additionally, the brand unveils an enhanced version of its Fresh Cloud, an IoT platform designed to power Fresh Blenders. Using real-time data, custom database design, predictive analytics and instant alerts, the platform can provide stakeholders insight into the operations, sales and machine status of their beverage program.

Fresh Blends Blender Plus

